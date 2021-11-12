The ten most watched Netflix series and movies that you cannot miss

We bring you 3 movies that are trending on Netflix.

Netflix is, today, one of the platforms par excellence chosen throughout the world. The power of streaming Through its application it caused a world boom that catapulted it to astronomical levels thanks to the cinematographic content it offers.

Hundreds of productions stand out in Netflix, who in recent times has also been successful in the field of own creations. However, the ten most consumed series and movies on the platform occupy those places for a reason and that’s why we make a brief review of “why” you need to see them.

In the first place this month, it is located How hard is love, a film that tells the life of a young journalist who falls in love through a dating app. A romantic comedy released on November 5, which stars Nina Dobrevm, Darren Barnet and Jimmy O.

Second is Yara, Italian police film that tells the story of a prosecutor obsessed with the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl. In it, he does the impossible to discover the truth. It is based on a real case that represented one of the most important events in Italian history. Its director is Marco Tulio Giordana, and it premiered on October 18.

In third place is The harder will be the fall, a western in the ‘Tarantinesque’ style, directed by Jeymes Samuel, which tells the story of Nat Love, a horsewoman who rides in search of remedying her desire for revenge. Among the main actors are Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King.

In fourth place is You, the famous series that involves a criminal and murderous couple, which presented its third season and is based on the novels by Caroline Kepnes. It explains the story of Joe Goldberg, who lives with his wife, and that they both contain a thirst for blood that cannot be ignored.

Things to Clean is the miniseries located in the fifth position of Netflix Argentina. This 10-part strip follows the story of a woman who leaves her home to escape gender-based violence and abuse. To define her own worth, the protagonist fights for the custody of her daughter.

From the hand of Nicolas Cage and Dwayne Cameron appears the one directed by York Shackelton, The Great Assault, based on a real case that occurred in the North American territory. The robbery of a bank at the hands of a gang of historical criminals, unleashes shots and action in a film that seeks to generate astonishment.

The already known: The Squid Game, ranks seventh after having become the most watched series in Netflix history. Although nothing is known about its continuity, its first season shows a group of poor participants who try everything to win the millionaire prize, regardless of whether it is putting their own life at risk.

Luis Miguel the series is located in the position number eight. The narrated life of the Mexican singer shows the dark side of the superstar. With the help of Diego Boneta, an actor who is also a participant in Rock of Ages, the twists and turns of Luis Miguel are traversed to stardom.

Arcane, a new production from the creators of League of Legends (a world-renowned video game), is ranked number 9. The animated series explores the origins of two heroes in a city on the brink of war. a clash between technology and magic intersect in this amazing adventure.

In the last position, is the already known, Narcos México, where Diego Luna and Michael Peña lead the cast of this third season behind the origins of the Guadalajara Cartel during the 1980s.

