The Suzuki S-Cross 2023 advances its new generation with a teaser

The Suzuki s-cross timidly participates in the B-SUV category in Mexico, but in Europe it is a solid representative within the Suzuki portfolio. Its current generation has been on the market for just over 8 years, so a total renovation is just and necessary. its new generation It will premiere at the end of the month, and this teaser is starting to make noise.

The image does not clarify much about the appearance of the new S-Cross, although it does reveal the design of its headlights. Everything indicates that the new generation will maintain the off-road approach, with robust lines and good height from the ground, with a silhouette closer to that of a hatchback so as not to interfere with the SUV style of Vitara.

Rumors suggest that it will debut a hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive and new microhybrid versions, at least for Europe. There is also talk of a completely new platform, lighter and more rigid than the current one, and that will also be used for the next generation of Vitara.

The launch of the Suzuki S-Cross 2023 It will take place on November 25 in Europe. Given the low sales volume of the current model in Mexico, it is possible that its renewal will not reach our market.