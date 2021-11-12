The Return of Nicole Kidman, a comedy about a murder and the ins and outs of prison: three series to watch the weekend

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS, IN AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Based on the Australian author’s book Liane moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is produced by the teams responsible for Big Little Lies and starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

Shot in Australia, the 8-episode series is set in an exclusive health and wellness center that promises recovery and transformation and in which nine stressed-out urbanites try to embark on the path to a better way of life. The resort’s director, Masha (Nicole Kidman), watches over them during the 10-day retreat with a mission to revitalize their exhausted minds and bodies. However, these 9 strangers have no idea what to expect.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING, ON DISNEY +

Written by Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman, tells the story of three complete strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share a strange passion for crime and who are suddenly involved in a real murder. When a chilling death occurs in your exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the other suspects that it is a murder and uses his extensive knowledge of crime to find out the truth. The three record a podcast to document the case where they uncover the building’s secret complexes that date back years. But what can be even more explosive are the lies they tell each other. It won’t take long for this trio in distress to realize that a murderer might be living among them so they must hurry to decipher the clues before it’s too late.

SENTENCE, IN MOVISTAR +

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham star in this British prison drama. Before going to prison, Mark Cobden (Sean Bean) was an ordinary and respectable citizen, family man, and teacher. His life changes radically when he runs over and kills a man for driving under the influence of alcohol and is sentenced to four years in prison. Racked with guilt, Mark is suddenly plunged into an unknown and hostile world, making himself an easy target for the most violent and dangerous inmates.

In jail to be placed under the guardianship of Eric McNelly (Stephen Graham), a veteran prison official in charge of the protection and management of various groups of prisoners. Although he has a firm hand and authority, McNelly does his job honestly and seeks to help prisoners in what they need on a daily basis. Eric is forced to question his principles when several convicts they begin to blackmail you and threaten to harm your child, imprisoned in another prison, if he does not cooperate.

