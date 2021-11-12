The reason why Jorge Valdano could reach the board of América

Valdano was world champion with Argentina in the 1986 World Cup (Photo: Europa Press)

Despite the good present that the Eagles of the America in Liga MX under the technical direction of Santiago Solari, Everything seems to indicate that the senior managers in Coapa want to start making changes in managerial positions within the institution. The so criticized Santiago Baños would change positions to leave his place to one of the greatest figures he has had in South American and European soccer.

It would be about Jorge Valdano, who according to various reports and rumors, could arrive as Sports Director of America for the next semester. Santiago Baños would give up his position only to get to the vice-presidency of the club.

So far no official pronouncement has been made and everything has remained in rumors between different media, however, the arrival of the world champion would be a blow of authority from the Eagles within Mexican soccer, Well, Valdano has paraded in the directives of great teams like Real Madrid.

The alleged information was reiterated during the radio program Two Times on Air, issued this Thursday, in which characters such as Juan Pablo Fernández, Ángel García Toraño, Humberto Valdés, Virginia Ramírez and Juan Carlos participate. sheep Nava.

The Argentine has been a manager of clubs such as Real Madrid in the Spanish league (Photo: Adrián Escandar)

“At Nest they are already preparing new changes and it is not necessarily the technical one. There is a person who dreams to arrive as Sporting Director of the club América. After a talk from the top management with the technical director, the new sports director of América will be Jorge Valdano ”, assured the sheep Nava, who is one of the most fervent fans of the Eagles.

Valdano’s arrival with the Azulcremas could be facilitated by maintaining a close relationship with the current coach of América, which could have happened while both were part of Real Madrid. Precisely for this reason Solari requested the arrival of the former Argentine player to take the sporting reins of the team.

As a player, Valdano defended the shirts of clubs such as Newell’s Old Boys, Alavés, Zaragoza, and his most glorious stage was spent playing for Real Madrid, where he won two UEFA Cups in 1985 and 1986, forming part of the so-called “Quinta del Buitre”. In total, he played 379 official matches in professional football.

Although he had great moments in his career at the club level, his most remembered feat is having raised the 1986 World Cup in Mexico with the Argentina National Team. Valdano was one of the supporting actors converting fundamental annotations in that national team where the maximum star was Diego Armando Maradona.

The friendship between Valdano and Solari would facilitate the arrival of the new sports director of América (Photo: Adrián Escandar)

After his early retirement in 1988 from the playing fields, he did not move away from the football field and began to develop as Tenerife coach of Spain. His performance led him to be appointed strategist of the Real Madrid already win the league with You meringues in the 1994-1995 season. His latest team led by the Valencia in 1997.

By the early 2000′s he embarked on his path as sports director of Real Madrid where he had intermittent stages until his final resignation in 2011.

It is currently considered one of the great minds of modern football thanks to various books of his authorship where he talks about specific aspects of the game and some anecdotes that he lived in his time as a player and manager of great teams and national teams. In addition, he has been part of various events such as World Cups acting as a commentator for different television networks.

