The possible destinations of Cristiano Ronaldo

The future of Cristiano RonaldoSince his last years at Real Madrid, he has always been surrounded by rumors. There is always speculation about possible club changes for the Portuguese, usually around the end of the season.

This time, the times have advanced dramatically, and it is that without the first round of the Premier League having finished, the voices that indicate that CR7 has planned to leave Old Trafford.

The irregular gait of Manchester United would be the reason why CR7 would have thought to change of scene. The Red Devils are sixth in the standings of the Premier League, nine points behind the leader Chelsea and three points from fifth place (last place that grants a ticket to international competitions). And just the possibility of being out of the Champions League next year would be the reason why he would leave the red team.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s options for next year

According to the English newspaper The Sun, there are five possible destinations for the 36-year-old Portuguese footballer. The option that generates the most noise is the Manchester City, and is that a direct transfer from United to his hated rival could end the eternal love that exists between Cristiano Ronaldo and the partiality of United.

The other possibilities mentioned by the aforementioned medium are: Real Madrid (frame with which CR7 reached the highest point of his career); the Paris Saint Germain, where he would meet with Lionel Messi; the Sporting Lisbon, the squad that formed him and in which his mother dreams of finishing his career; the Inter Miami, equipment owned by David beckham who has always been interested in having either CR7 or Lionel Messi.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is focused on his team and, from his surroundings, there has been no response whatsoever regarding this wave of rumors that assure that CR7 would have already read the primer to his current club.