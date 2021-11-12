The PlayStation 5 will be in short supply in the coming months

The production of PlayStation for this fiscal year was reduced due to the limitation of components, so it will be difficult to buy a console in the following months

Buying a PlayStation 5 console in the following months will be more complicated, as reported by the US company Bloomberg.

Disclosure / Playstation

According to people familiar with Sony’s operations, PlayStation’s production outlook for this fiscal year will be reduced due to limited components and logistics.

The production of the console for the month of March, was estimated at 16 million units, however, due to these limitations, the number has been reduced to 14.8 million, and “PS5 sales in the quarter ending in September were slightly weaker than expected,” said CFO Hiroki Totoki.

Components in short supply include essential uncomplicated equipment such as power management chips, and the makers of such chips have warned that there is little chance of normalizing this year and into 2022.

The desperation of users before the shortage of the console, has grown to such a degree that sales reports indicate that people have begun to acquire the PS games in their PC edition, mentioned an executive who asked not to be identified.

Sony’s manufacturing partners expect the PlayStation 5 to remain in short supply until 2022 and said producing enough units to meet the company’s goal of 22.6 million sales in the next fiscal year will be challenging.