The pint is the least: Vin Diesel was the center of comments for his physique and they baptized him as “fat and curious”

Vin Diesel showed his “figure” while vacationing on a boat with his girlfriend and mother of his children, Paloma Jiménez, in addition, he was accompanied by the actress of Dominican origin Zoé Saldaña and her husband, the Italian Marco Prego, last Saturday in Portofino, Italy.

The 54-year-old actor known for his good physical condition, was photographed shirtless and with a big belly. Previously Diesel had said in an interview that when he is not filming and does not have a project in the near future, he moves away from his strict diet.

The Daily Mail said that the Fast and the Furious star previously admitted that he has been able to ignore negative comments about the body because his physique has been praised for years, as he declared: “I have had the best body in New York City for decades. “

Speaking to Complex magazine, she said: “It’s like Dad’s body is going viral. How really? I mean, a) I don’t have to be in front of the camera for a couple of months and b) I really am a dad. “

Once the images were released, the actor expressed: “The reactions of the journalists I have been with for two days in New York are incredible. Today one wanted to see my belly. I wonder if I should show it to you too. Being ashamed of the body is bad. What do you think?”.