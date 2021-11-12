The pilots comment on letting Rossi pass in his goodbye race

The idea came up on social networks but the rumor intensified in recent days as a real possibility, going so far as to ensure that the pilots of MotoGP They had met, reaching an agreement to let Valentino Rossi pass on Sunday in Valencia, so that at the time of his retirement the Italian could achieve the 200th podium of his life and could say goodbye from the drawer.

However, during the press conference prior to the Valencia Grand Prix, the riders ruled out this possibility, with the majority agreeing that Valentino himself would not accept a scenario of these characteristics.

“I personally don’t think Valentino he would feel satisfied to get his 200th podium in this way, for me he would do it, I don’t rule it out, but I don’t think he likes the idea ”, reflected the recently proclaimed world champion, Fabio Quartararo, whose vein came out competitive to add: “I’m not going to cut gas”, laughing.

Pecco Bagnaia, second in the World Cup and personal friend of Valentino also ruled out the possibility, but provided an interesting idea.

“For all the drivers to agree to let Vale pass is something difficult to achieve, but we have to let him pass after the checkered flag, when the race is over, and all together behind him do the lap of honor” asked the Italian.

Last year’s champion and Suzuki rider, Joan Mir, was somewhat surprised by the idea, but signed on to Pecco’s proposal.

“I don’t think it is a good tribute to let him pass, he may surprise us and he is fighting for victory in his last race. I would very much like to be able to do the lap of honor near him ”, said the Mallorcan.

Danilo Petrucci aligned himself with the idea that # 46 would not like a situation like the one that arises.

“Valentino is a competitor and I’m sure he’s not going to like being let through, I’m sure he’s going to enjoy the race and I think he deserves more than just a lap of honor at the end,” he said.

The note of humor around the issue was put, how could it be otherwise, Jack Miller.

“Valentino has a lot of money and I am a businessman, so I am open to any proposal,” launched the Australian with a laugh.

Alex Márquez, present at the press conference after his extraordinary race on Sunday in Portimao, closed the round of answers on the question.

“Nobody is going to let anyone pass, we are competition pilots, but as Jack says, we are open to offers”, closed the boy from Cervera.