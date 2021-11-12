The other side of Reese Witherspoon: her 22-year-old daughter’s striking resemblance, her recognized addiction, and the movie that made her suffer from panic attacks

To their 45 years, Reese Witherspoon is indisputably one of the best known – and recognized – actresses in Hollywood. She started her career very young and based on perseverance and effort she has made a place among the list of most demanded actresses in the industry.

In addition, the sale of a part of its production company has made it richest actress in the world. The interpreter has sold 72% of the Hello Sunshine company for $ 760 million, an exchange that means a very high income. Hello Sunshine has been dedicated to creating fictional content made by women, entertainment shows and even children’s content.

His real name

Reese is not the name, at least not the only one, with which the actress came into the world on March 22, 1976 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Her parents, Betty, who was a nurse, and John, who worked as a military medic in the air forces, called her Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, Reese being her mother’s maiden name, according to Insider.

Reese’s three children and who are their parents

Witherspoon leads a family life alongside Jim Toth, her husband, and their three children: Ava, Deacon and Tennessee. It was in 2011 when the couple sealed their love by saying yes, and a year later their son Tennessee was born.

The two oldest, Ava and Deacon, are the result of their marriage to the interpreter Ryan phillippe, with whom she was married from 1997 to 2006.

Ava, the eldest, he had when he was only 23 years old and the resemblance between them is indisputable. The young Ava Phillippe, 22, is a clone of her mother. This is demonstrated by the photographs that we can find on social networks, where many have realized that they are like two drops of water. They both have blue eyes, blonde hair, and pale complexions.

Here three generations: grandmother, mother and daughter.

The movie that made you suffer from panic attacks

Recently, the actress related in an interview with Interview that one of the most important roles of her career caused her to have psychic consequences after filming.

The actress refers to the movie Wild in Spain), which earned him an Oscar nomination as Best Actress. In the film, based on the novel by Cheryl Strayed, the author recounts her own experience crossing more than 1,000 kilometers alone on the Pacific Massif Trail.

“I had panic attacks for three weeks before I started,” the interpreter said. “There was the issue of nudity, sexuality and drug use, but also the fact of having to be alone on camera without other actors.”

Witherspoon shot alone for more than 25 days. He only had the filming and production team in front of him and he also had to carry a 30 kg backpack on the shoulders practically the entire film. “There were probably 25 days of shooting where I didn’t have any other actors in front of me. It was just me, the camera and the backpack. He said to me: ‘Is this really going to be that boring?’ “, Explained the actress before assuring that she even underwent hypnosis to calm her suffering.

Your recognized addiction

The actress recognized a few years ago that the one passionate about coffee. “My husband gets mad at me, he always tells me that I drink too much coffee. I try to drink only two cups in the morning and that’s it, but by 4 in the afternoon I am very tired,” explained Witherspoon.

“I drink more when I’m home with my kids. At 4pm all I want to do is lie down and take a nap. So I think, ‘I need coffee!” He said of this stimulating drink.