The organizer of Emiliano Sala’s flight was sentenced to 18 months in prison

The businessman who organized the flight that ended in the death of the Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala received on Friday a 18-month prison sentence.

David henderson was sentenced by the Crown Court in Cardiff lAfter he had been found guilty beforehand, in a 10-2 ruling, of endanger the safety of the aircraft. Previously, the 67-year-old man had acknowledged, in a separate offense, that he had allowed a passenger to disembark without a valid permit or authorization.

Sala died when the single-engine Piper Malibu plane he was traveling in crashed in the English Channel on January 21, 2019. Sala, who played for French club Nantes, was moving to join his new team, Cardiff, in Wales.

The body of the pilot, David Ibbotson, was never recovered.

David Henderson, the operator of the aircraft who organized the flight, asked Ibbotson to take care of the flight for being on vacation.

Ibbotson, who frequently worked as a pilot for Henderson, did not have a license to operate commercial flights nor qualifications for night flights. Also, his qualification to fly a Piper Malibu had expired.

Henderson’s wife cried in court when Judge Foxton sentenced her husband to 18 months in prison for endangering the safety of an aircraft, along with a three-month sentence – which he is currently serving – for trying to disembark a passenger.

Henderson’s legal team is considering appeal the sentence.

An inquiry into the death of the Argentine player it will take place next year.

During the trial, the jury heard testimony about how Henderson – moments after learning that the plane had crashed – sent text messages to several people asking them to keep quiet so as not to “uncover a can full of worms.” Henderson testified that he feared an investigation would affect his business.