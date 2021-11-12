The news of the ex-footballer of Club América, Giovani dos Santos

Giovani dos santos has been recognized this day by the FIFA like a legend of the Mexican teamIn a publication in the official account of the highest soccer body, the 32-year-old player was placed in the company of 15 Aztec soccer players who did a good job representing their nation in different times.

The image shows Hugo Sánchez, Rafael Márquez, Andrés Guardado and Claudio Suárez, Guillermo Ochoa, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Gustavo ‘Halcón’ Peña, Jared Borgetti, Jorge Campos, Luis Hernández, Gerardo Torrado, Alberto García Aspe, Antonio ‘Tota’ Carbajal, Pável Pardo, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Giovani dos santos, the latter being that it has a different history from the rest of the active elements of this moment.

Giovani’s Fate

Eldest son of Zizinho left the Eagles at the end of Guard1anes 2021After the injury problems that he presented during his stay, his performance decreased and when he remained as a free agent, he could not find a club that would require his services in the midfielder during this tournament.

Gio’s feats

Two saints became champion with the Mexican National Team U-17 where did you get the Silver ball, being part of the Barcelona When he won the Spanish Super Cup, he was also listed as the best player in the gold Cup of the CONCACAF in 2019, in his history he wore the jerseys of the Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich, Galatasaray from Turkey, Racing, Mallorca, Villarreal, LA Galaxy and America.

Giovani arrived at Nest at Opening 2019 Being announced as the maximum reinforcement for the Season with a two-year contract, during that time the Mexican managed to dispute 33 commitments, adding 1655 minutes and only three annotations, however due to physical discomfort he was considered little by the technicians.

Its value today

Gio enjoyed having a cost of $ 9 million when I was active Los Angeles Galaxy, however at this time its price dropped to a 1.15 million dollars, having a lower cost than when he started his career in the culé B box.