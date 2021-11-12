The Moon has oxygen for 8 billion people for 100,000 years • Trends21

The upper layer of the Moon’s surface can provide enough oxygen to sustain 8 billion people for 100,000 years. A Belgian project is working to improve the process of producing oxygen through electrolysis on the Moon: they hope to ship the technology in 2025.

The regoliths that make up the layer of rock and fine dust that cover the surface of the Moon have a large amount of oxygen. If it were possible to extract it, it would supply 8 billion people over 100,000 years. A Belgium-based startup has developed a new technology that could optimize oxygen production through electrolysis on our satellite. It would be ready to go live in 2025.

We usually think of the Moon as a place where oxygen is scarce: due to its thin atmosphere of hydrogen, neon and argon there it would be impossible for human beings, absolutely dependent on oxygen, to survive. However, there is a lot of oxygen on the moon, the problem is that at the moment we could not use it to breathe.

Why? The lunar oxygen it is trapped in its rocks: the materials present on the surface of the Moon are basically regoliths in their original intact form, containing 45% oxygen. The reality is that oxygen can be found in many of the minerals in the soil that we tread on Earth: the Moon is composed mainly of the same rocks that are found on our planet, therefore minerals such as silica, aluminum, iron oxide and magnesium dominate the lunar landscape. All of these minerals contain oxygen, but “trapped” inside.

Oxygen trapped in rocks

This resource could be extracted by electrolysis, a process that separates the elements of a compound by means of electricity. If it were possible to make this process more efficient and apply it on the Moon, the upper ten meters of the lunar surface could generate an incredible amount of oxygen, capable of supplying future human colonies that establish themselves on our natural satellite and even “export” towards other destinations when humanity finally transforms into an interplanetary and even intergalactic civilization.

According to an article published in The Conversation, a Belgian firm is developing a technology that could make the use of lunar oxygen a reality. This is the startup Space Applications Services, which this year announced the construction of three experimental reactors dedicated to improving the oxygen production process through electrolysis. In 2025, the technology would be sent to the Moon as part of the European Space Agency’s In Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU) mission.

Considering only the oxygen trapped in the regoliths of the lunar surface and excluding that which could be obtained from the deeper hard rock material, it can be estimated that each cubic meter of lunar regolith contains 1.4 tons of minerals on average, including in this way some 630 kilograms of oxygen.

For an interplanetary future

According to NASA, if human beings need to breathe about 800 grams of oxygen per day to survive, with 630 kilograms of oxygen a person could maintain life for an approximate period of two years. We can easily calculate the importance that the use of this resource could have.

In the coming decades, humanity seems determined to fulfill its old dream of populating other planets and stars. The Moon is a crucial point in many projects of the main space agencies, therefore oxygen will be essential for the success of these missions. Apparently the Moon it will bequeath us a vital element for our life from the depths of its silent rocks.

