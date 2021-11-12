The monstrous 75 “Xiaomi QLED 4K Smart TV falls below 1,000 euros in MediaMarkt, only today!

Xiaomi has established itself in our country with “smart” televisions that are committed to a close value for money, and the latest model to arrive follows the same philosophy but “in a big way”. The immense Xiaomi 75 “4K QLED Smart TV It is on sale in MediaMarkt only today at 998.40 euros.





With a recommended retail price of 1,599 euros, at MediaMarkt you can acquire with a very powerful discount of 600 euros the immense Smart TV 4K QLED of 75 “from Xiaomi, its most ambitious” smart “television for sale in Spain. It is available for 998.40 euros. The offer is applied when the product is placed in the cart.

75 “QLED TV – Xiaomi Mi TV Q1, UHD 4K, MediaTek MT9611, Smart TV, DVB-T2, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, Black

This Xiaomi TV belongs to the high-end range and stands out for its careful design, but above all for its 75 “8 Bit + FRC VA QLED LCD panel, a size that could be considered “home theater.” It reaches 4K resolution and is compatible with a wide range of high dynamic range formats: HDR10 +, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, so we are well-stocked for the playback of content on a streaming platform.

With FALD backlighting and native 120Hz refresh To accommodate a wider variety of content, there are stereo speakers (2×15 watts) that support Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. It is well emerged in terms of connections: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB, Ethernet and optical digital output. It can connect to the Internet via both wired and 802.11ac Wi-Fi and offers Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting accessories such as headsets.

Another of its strengths is the operating system Android TV 10, so we will have access to Google services (Play Store with one of the most complete app catalogs on the market, YouTube and Chromecast integrated). It has 32 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM to move the system smoothly.

