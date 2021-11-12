The Master Chief returns to the scene with a new Halo Infinite 4K gameplay focused on his campaign

2021 is coming to an end and one of the big launches that will take place before the end of the year is that of Halo Infinite. The guys at Game Informer have had the privilege of testing an in-depth advanceHence, the next issue of your magazine will be dedicated to the new installment of the 343 Industries saga.

Although over the next few weeks he will reveal more information about what he has seen, for the moment he invites us to see a new gameplay dedicated to some fragments of this impressive campaign starring the Master Chief.

Video is recorded in 4K so that we can still better appreciate how good this great game will look, as well as its effects, environments and the moments of action that we will experience. In fact, much of this preview focuses especially on combat moments, especially on the use of the different weapons that we will have at our disposal, among which there will be some never seen before.

But if there is a tool that will be most useful is the hook. Thanks to it we will be able to snatch weapons or shields from enemies, grab objects to throw them or use it to climb the stage, which will guarantee a huge exploration and a greater sense of freedom in this fascinating science fiction open world.

The best thing is that you see the video yourself if you are one of those who are counting what remains until the December 8, the date chosen for the publication of Halo Infinite on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC, version on which you can check its requirements, and also the moment in which you can download it and start playing if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.