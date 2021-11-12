The looks of the LACMA Art + Film gala

The world of cinema, art and fashion gathered this past Saturday at the LACMA Art + Film 2021 Gala held at the Los Angeles Museum of the Arts. Celebrities wore impressive looks at this event organized by Gucci, the brand that signed many of the looks that caused a sensation, which was a tribute to Steven Spielberg, Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley.

Paris Hilton became one of the great stars of the evening with a winking white dress that looked like a nod to her impending wedding to Carter Reum. The DJ turned heads with a fairytale princess design, crafted from tulle and eye-catching silver rhinestone embellishments.

Paris Hilton on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film gala GTRES

Billie Eilish was another of the guests who did not leave indifferent with a dramatic styling that turned her into a ‘femme fatale’. The singer opted for a style dress with lace on the top, combined with a transparent T-shirt with the Gucci logo print, and the skirt loaded with beading. A black ‘total look’ that she wore with patterned stockings and a very seductive red manicure and pedicure.

Billie Eilish on the LACMA Art + Film gala red carpet GTRES

Dakota Johnson triumphed with her new version of the pantsuit. The protagonist of ‘Fifty Shades of Gray’ was spectacular with a look from Gucci, her signature fetish, consisting of a jewel bustier with a buckle at the waist and pink silk palazzo pants. An impeccable look that she carried with her long wavy hair and soft makeup.

Dakota Johnson on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film gala GTRES

Miley Cyrus took a chance with a floral print and Balenciaga logo ensemble. The artist made an impact with a jacket and tight pants with the boots with the same ‘print’ that created the effect of a single piece. The ‘Malibu’ interpreter completed the ‘outfit’ with a matching bag and a very eighties beauty look, with her hair with disheveled waves and ‘messy’ bangs and shades in blue tones.

Miley Cyrus on the LACMA Art + Film gala red carpet Richard Shotwell

Elle Fanning was another guest who brought drama to the red carpet. The actress dazzled in a black dress full of Gucci tulle. A gothic-style design full of openings and transparencies that combined perfectly with a make-up that kept the gothic essence.

Elle Fanning on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film gala GTRES

Hailey Bieber also wore a minimalist white wedding dress from Saint Laurent’s spring-summer 2022 collection. The model was radiant in a dress with a ‘v’ neckline and shoulder pads that she wore with golden bracelets, also from the French house, and her hair gathered in a polished bun that added a sophisticated touch.

Hailey Baldwin on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film gala GTRES

Eva Longoria opted for the brillibrilli with a long dress with an asymmetric neckline by Vivienne Westwood. The protagonist of ‘Desperate Housewives’ showed off her figure with a design that incorporated the designer’s characteristic draping that embellished the actress’s silhouette, which finished off the look with a metallic manicure and smoky eyes.

Eva Longoria on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film gala GTRES

Salma Hayek also surrendered to sequins in a custom-made dress by Gucci. The Mexican was faithful to her style with this design, with a sweetheart neckline, which stood out for its gradient effect from black to the fuchsia of the skirt.

Salma Hayek on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film gala Richard Shotwell

Jared Leto joined the feathers fashion with a white suit with absolute prominence for his jacket with pink feathers on the sleeves. A different style with which the actor became one of the best dressed guests of the night.

Jared Leto on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film gala GTRES

Also the artist Lil Nas X dared with the feathers with a bright yellow suit that he wore with a powder pink shirt, matching the color of the feathers of the jacket.

Lil Nas X on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film gala GTRES

Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s partner, shone in a black semitransparent fabric design with sparkling sparkles. The model impressed with this dress with draped waist and ruffles on the skirt.

Camila Morrone on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film gala OConnor / AFF-USA.com

Diane Keaton stayed true to her penchant for blazer and trouser suits with a navy sequin ensemble that she wore with a gray shirt and beret, one of her signature accessories.

Diane Keaton on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film gala GTRES

Sienna Miller also chose the sequins, where appropriate, in emerald green. The British opted for an asymmetrical minidress from Gucci, with lightning detail on the neckline and sleeves, which she wore with minimalist sandals and a ‘messy’ effect hairstyle.

Sienna Miller on the LACMA Art + Film gala red carpet GTRES

Addison Rae preferred a more minimalist and understated Saint Laurent design that caught all eyes for its pronounced sweetheart neckline. The actress wore the dress with a ponytail with two loose strands that revealed her gold XL earrings.

Addison Rae on the LACMA Art + Film gala red carpet. GTRES

Jodie Turner-Smith brought color to the red carpet in a Gucci dress loaded with pink sequins and silver straps. The house’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, made this custom design incorporating elegant feather sleeves that created the effect of wings.

Jodie Turner-Smith on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film gala GTRES

Olivia Wilde was another of the guests who chose sequins, in her case, a black dress that incorporated a pink butterfly that broke the monochrome look.

Olivia Wilde on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film gala GTRES

Serena Williams also opted for black, in this case, with an embroidered bodice design and velvet skirt. Like Jodie Turner-Smith, the tennis player wore feather sleeves that were attached to her semitransparent gloves.

Serena Williams on the LACMA Art + Film gala red carpet GTRES

Read also