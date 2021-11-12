The indestructibles 4: who are the children of Sylvester Stallone | Hollywood actors | | FAME

Sylvester StalloneUndoubtedly, he will be remembered in the world of cinema for the role he starred in the “Rocky” sagas, that Philadelphia boxer who rose to fame after having memorable fights with renowned fighters of the time. Regarding his private life, the actor is one of those who believes in love several times, as a result of which he had three marriages and five children.

MORE INFORMATION: What was Sylvester Stallone inspired by to create the most important character of his career?

Before reaching fame and being recognized as Rocky Balboa or Rambo, Stallone was married to Sasha czack, who was his first wife. From this commitment, her first two children were born: Sage and Seargeoh. Recall that Czack spent a long time by the interpreter’s side, while making time to become a Hollywood star.

Of the aforementioned was Sage, who tried to follow in his father’s footsteps. He, at the age of 14, participated in the movie “Rocky V” as little Rocky Jr. From that moment he tried to forge himself as an actor and was co-founder of Grindhouse Releasing, a company dedicated to the preservation of B-movies between the 60s and 80s.

MORE INFORMATION: “Rocky” actors who have died

Sylvester Stallone poses with his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters. (Photo: AP)

WHO ARE THE CHILDREN OF SYLVESTER STALLONE?

SAGE STALLONE

As we mentioned, Sage was the Sylvester Stallone’s first son. He not only participated in the movie “Rocky V”, but also in other productions such as “Daylight” and “Oliviero Rising”. His last work was made in 2010 in “The Agent”. Unfortunately, he passed away at the age of 36 from cardiac arrest in 2012.

MORE INFORMATION: Want to see ‘Rocky’ for free with Sylvester Stallone? Facebook makes it possible

SEARGEOH STALLONE

Sage’s brother was born in 1979 and his name is Seargeoh. At the age of 3 he was diagnosed with autism after experiencing communication difficulties. Despite this, he had a role in the “Rocky” saga as Rocky Jr, before Sage.

MORE INFORMATION: Jean-Claude Van Damme and the time he almost got into a fight with Steven Seagal at a Sylvester Stallone party

SOPHIA STALLONE

Sylvester Stallone’s third marriage to Jennifer flavin resulted in the birth of Sophia, in 1996. She is also linked to art, although not precisely because of any involvement in the world of acting.

Sophia prefers to spend several hours reading literary books. In addition, with his sister Sistine they have a podcast where everything is discussed. “From adult to single life and wacky stories, including exciting guests joining the chaos”. This can be found in its description on Apple Podcasts.

MORE INFORMATION: Sylvester Stallone and his unexpected revelation about Rocky Balboa and “Creed”

SISTINE STALLONE

Sistine Stallone He is 23 years old and he is also daughter of Jennifer Flavin. In addition to participating in her sister Sophia’s podcast, she wants to follow in her father’s footsteps and become an actress. For now he is part of TV shows like “Love Advent” and in the movies “Midnight in the Switchgrass” and “47 Meters Down: Uncaged.” Sistina and Sophia eventually share some videos of their day to day on their TikTok accounts.

MORE INFORMATION: This was the ‘participation’ of Jean-Claude Van Damme in a millionaire robbery

SCARLET STALLONE

Scarlet is the smallest of all sons of stallone. She was born in 2002 and is 19 years old. In June 2021, he finished high school and his father celebrated the moment with a family photograph, which he shared on social networks. One of the recognitions that Scarlet has, at her young age, is having been ‘Miss Golden Globes’ at the 2017 ‘Vanity Fair’ awards ceremony.

WHO IS SYLVESTER STALLONE?

Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone, better known as Sylvester Stallone or simply Sly, is an American actor, screenwriter, producer and director of Italian origin born in New York on July 6, 1946.

Stallone is recognized worldwide as one of the main actors in Hollywood action cinema, as he gave life to two iconic characters: Rocky Balboa and John Rambo. The film Rocky (1976) earned him three Oscar nominations in the categories of Best Actor, Best Picture, and Best Screenplay. In 2016, he won the Golden Globe for best supporting actor for the role of Rocky Balboa in the spin-off of the saga Creed (2015), in addition to being nominated for an Oscar in the same category.

Apart from the Rocky and Rambo sagas, his most popular films include: Cobra (1986), Lock Up (1989), Tango and Cash (1989), Demolition Man (1993), Cliffhanger (1993), Asesinos (1995) , Judge Dredd (1995) and The Expendables (2010).