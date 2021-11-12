The impressive planetary conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn, the Moon and Venus that can be seen from Earth

Astronomy has undoubtedly become one of the scientific branches most admired all over the world, before the wonders that the space offers to be explored, and that some children and some adults alike would like to witness at some point in their lives.

However, and given the distant possibility that it is possible for all those who dream of it, it can be observed that spatial wealth From the earth. It was already seen this past Tuesday and this Wednesday, around 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., a great planetary conjunction will once again be observed in the sky, in which Jupiter, Saturn, the Moon and Venus are found.

Roberto Brasero, presenter of ‘Tu Tiempo’ on Antena 3, explained it in ‘Espejo Público’: “As soon as it gets dark, around from 7:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m., you are looking for the Moon, next to it is Venus, and to the other side are Jupiter and Saturn, which are seen a little, but they are there. “Without a doubt, an astronomical phenomenon for the great lovers of travel beyond the stars.

What is the human planning outside our planet?

If exploring new planets or observing their movements is already a real find, the more so will be the new ideas that are arriving in recent times; a very peculiar one is that of Jeff Bezos, who intends to build the first space hotel, and that is ready around the year 2030, which would also be accompanied by a shopping center in space.

Another of the projects currently being carried out is located in Germany, where a group of scientists, a Spanish woman Among them, he is developing an idea for which they intend to build the first habitable city for humans on Mars, although it is estimated that it will take a long time to materialize, almost a century before it can become a reality.

Human beings continue to search beyond our atmosphere in the hope of finding a planet that acts as possible ‘substitute’ of the Earth in case it becomes uninhabitable by humans, due to possible very long-term circumstances such as climate change, that the Sun absorbs it, or that a meteorite can destroy our ecosystem.