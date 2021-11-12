The Mexican team will have a crucial game in the CONCACAF Final Octagonal against the United States, which you can enjoy on the screens of Aztec 7, aztecadeportes.com and our APP, but first the FIFA released a list of historical players in Mexico.

Currently, the team led by Gerardo Martino leading march of CONCACAF Final Octagonal with 14 units, three above the United States selection, which he will face on gringo soil.

The historical players of the Mexican National Team

In a post made on social media, the FIFA made known those who (for them) are the historical players of the Mexican team. In that list could not miss our dear Immortal, Jorge Campos.

Fields He is and will always be considered one of the best goalkeepers in the history of Mexico. He has even been an advisor to the FIFA and maintains a friendship with the president of the highest soccer organization, Gianni Infantino.

Next to him are players from the current squad of the Mexican team What Guillermo Ochoa and Andrew Saved, in addition to

Javier ‘Chicharito



‘ Hernandez

, who has been left out of the last calls for Gerardo Martino, beyond the scoring level he has shown in MLS.

It is surprising to see on the list Giovani dos santos, who is currently without a team but his best moments with the Mexican team he lived them with a great goal in front of USA in the 2011 Gold Cup and another before Holland at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The list of historical players of the Mexican National Team … according to FIFA

– Jorge Campos

– Antonio Carbajal

– Guillermo Ochoa

– Pavel Pardo

– Luis Hernandez

– Gerardo Torrado

– Alberto García Aspe

– Giovani dos Santos

– Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández

– Andrés Guarded

– Rafael Marquez

– Gustavo Peña

– Cuauhtémoc Blanco

– Jared Borgetti

