The harsh threat of Emilio Azcárraga if Club América does not get the title

The president of the America club did not see with good eyes lose the final of the Concacaf Champions League in front of Striped from Monterrey at BBVA Stadium. In this way, the azulcremas lost for the first time in their history a final of this contest, which they have won seven times, so they will not be able to play the Club World Cup that organizes the FIFA.

After this failure in the Concachampions, Emilio Azcarraga I would have communicated to Santiago Banos that in case of not winning the title in the Scream Mexico A21 would be removed from his position in the Coapa group together with Diego Ramirez.

He also reiterated that, contrary to the rumors that have been commented, Santiago Solari he would remain as technical director of the Eagles whatever happens, according to the information published by Halftime.

In recent tournaments, the top brass of the America They have not been satisfied with the results they have obtained, starting with the management of some of the managers, as well as the decisions they have made around the team. The first change made by the board was in the last tournament with the departure of Miguel Herrera.

However, since the departure of the Louse, several fans of America have also requested the dismissal of Santiago Baños, proposing some candidates who know the institution and even to be considered idols. The names they requested were those of Pavel Pardo, Alfredo Tena And till Claudio Lopez.

For its part, in the Liga BBVA MX finished the regular phase as absolute leaders with 35 points and a difference of +11. Becoming one of the best offenses of the tournament with 21 goals for and the better defense with so only 10 annotations received, after 17 matches disputed in this Opening 2021.

Those led by Santiago Solari, after having qualified as direct way to the Quarter finals of Mexican soccer, they are waiting to meet their rival for that round. It is worth mentioning that, having qualified in the first four could be detrimental for some teams, since will not have activity in 3 weeks, due to the date FIFA and the dispute of repechage.

Therefore, the América team does not want to be surprised in the league, so they looked for a series of friendly matches so as not to lose the rhythm of the game. In this way, the board of directors went to work and they already found their rivals for these meetings prior to their participation in the final phase.

They will first face the Iron Colts of the Atlante, set found in the second position of the MX expansion with 30 unitsIn addition, he has already obtained his ticket to the next phase. For its part, the second game will be measured against the Coyotes of Tlaxcala who to mark in the tenth place with 19 points in the silver division in Mexico.

Finally, the America team could recover three key players within its squad due to injury, who are they? Renato Ibarra, Mauro Lainez and Richard Sanchez, since they are in the last weeks of their rehabilitation to receive medical discharge and in this way put themselves under the orders of the Argentine coach.

It would not be the first time that America He would arrive with pressure for the final phase of the tournament, but due to the recent results, the Coapa team has been the object of criticism and doubts. It should be remembered that the last tournament, in Guard1anes 2020 was eliminated by the Tuzos of the Pachuca and with the recent loss of the final of the Concachampions, would add two failures so, in case of not lifting the title, it is likely that a clean will come in America.

