The giant Toshiba will separate into three different companies

Electronics giant Toshiba will split into three different companies after several years of scandals, according to a release press release of the Japanese company published this Friday. The move comes after shareholders lobbied for the change after several controversial moves, including a plan to falsify financial documents that resulted in the company having to pay a huge penalty fee in 2015.

The three companies will include Infrastructure Service Co., which would retain part of Energy, infrastructure, construction, systems, batteries and digital ; Device Co., which will include Toshiba’s electronic devices and storage portion; and Toshiba, which will control the company’s stakes in Kioxia Holdings Corporation.

Part of Toshiba’s justification for this division is an attempt to streamline processes, especially since climate change is forcing companies to address the impact they are having on the planet.

Of the Press release from Toshiba:

The separation will create two distinctive companies with unique business characteristics that will lead their respective industries to achieve carbon neutrality and resilience in infrastructure (Infrastructure Service Co.) and support the evolution of social and IT infrastructure (Device Co.). Separation allows each business to significantly increase its focus and facilitate more agile decision making and cost structures s smaller. As such, both companies will be much better positioned to capitalize on their different market positions, priorities, and growth drivers to deliver sustainable profitable growth and increased shareholder value. At the same time, Toshiba intends to monetize Kioxia’s shares while maximizing shareholder value and return net earnings in full to shareholders as soon as possible, to the extent that doing so does not interfere with proper implementation. of the planned spin-off.

The split is supposed to take place during the second half of 2023, according to Toshiba, and was unanimously approved by the company’s board of directors.

As Yahoo News points out, too many scandals have affected Toshiba in recent years and also the business model of these giant conglomerates has fallen out of favor. Earlier this week, the American company General Electric announced that it would also split into three different companies and something very similar has also happened with Johnson & Johnson.

From Yahoo!:

Last year, Toshiba repelled activists during your annual shareholders meeting with the clear victory of their own nominees to the board. But an independent investigation found later that the administration had turned to government allies and had worked hand in hand with public officials to influence the outcome of the vote. This Three-way splitting is one of the most radical actions taken by a Japanese giant to tackle the so-called conglomerate discounting. Historically, this country has been a place where a company manages a wide range of businesses, a strategy that has fallen out of favor in the rest of the world and that is often criticized for lowering stock prices and hurt the innovation.

“Our j unta and our management team strongly believe that this strategic reorganization is the right step for profitable growth and sustainability of each business and the best way to create additional value for our shareholders. We are grateful for the comprehensive evaluation of the Strategic Review Committee and the recommendation on our best way forward. “ .