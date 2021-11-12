The Game Awards are considering adding an award for ‘Best Adaptation’, but may not debut this year

Geoff Keighley showed his interest in this category, but did not detail what type of titles he would nominate in it.

By Axel García / Updated November 12, 2021, 08:28 23 comments

In addition to the surprises that we expect in The Game Awards 2021, which promises the largest list of news and announcements in the event’s history, a new category in this awards ceremony it could come later. It probably won’t be this year, but adding the ‘Best Adaptation’ award is already under consideration.

Probably next year we will be able to add the categoryGeoff keighleyIt was in a recent interview where the creator of The Game Awards, Geoff keighley, mentioned that this category could be added in the future, after being inspired by movie trailers and television series based on video games.

“Probably the the next year We will be able to add the category for Best Adaptation at The Game Awards, “Keighley said. However, the host of the event did not go into details about what could be nominated in this category, although one can assume that they will be film and television productions. based on video games, or perhaps the other way around, video games based on other works.

Several titles are based on stories first seen in other forms of entertainment. The Witcher is based on the writer’s novels Andrzej Sapkowski, but at the same time, we saw this plot again in a Netflix series, so for now, we can only guess what could be nominated in this planned category.

The Game Awards 2021 will take place next December 9, and the nominated video games, in addition to all the categories, will surely be announced very soon. Last year it was The Last of Us Part 2 that took the glory as the best title of 2020, but who will win this year?

