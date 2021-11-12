The future of the real estate market: the crypto countries – Mendoza News

What’s next in the matter of real estate? I have to tell you that what at first glance or first impression seemed like a Steven Spielberg bet, is already among us.

And it is thus, ladies and gentlemen, that the market for sale of real estate with cryptocurrencies.

The use of digital currencies to make purchases usually made with fiat money is not new, Overstock has been doing it since 2014.

Let’s clarify some concepts:

– What is fiat money? The system current financial depends on the so-called “money fiat“This money is legal tender whose value does not derive from the fact of being a physical asset or merchandise, but from being issued and backed by a government.

– What is Overstock? It is an American Internet retailer that mainly sells furniture based in Midvale, This platform sells household products that can be paid for in Bitcoin, from furniture cabinets, coffee tables or dining rooms made of industrial-style wood, appliances, decoration items or pictures, etc.

Real estate companies launched into the cryptomania

Real estate companies, aware of the new financial reality among young people, began to tokenize real estate.

Let’s go back to teaching.

– What is tokenization? The tokenization is the process of removing sensitive data from business systems by replacing it with an indecipherable token and storing the original data in a secure data vault in the cloud.

Mercado Libre: always at the forefront

Mercado Libre launched a section to be able to buy real estate with cryptocurrencies. From apartments, houses, PH, lots and land in the City, GBA, Santa Fe and Crdoba.

Ads related to homes in Mercado Libre have the option of filtering the means of payment, including Bitcoin among the options.

Although from the legal point of view there are still potholes, the best way to make the exchange is in front of a public notary with the buyer and seller accounts on the table, committing to make the transfer after signing.

So far only seven real estate companies in the country added their offers and the intention of the Mercado Libre giant is to attract more real estate companies by offering free training on blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

How do you operate in the real estate market with this new reality?

Through this system, the buyer must choose the property, which is published in dollars, and contact the real estate agency to advise that the transaction will be made in bitcoins. According to the operators, one of the advantages that cryptocurrencies have for the real estate market is that money transfers are made instantly without geographical limits and that the costs are much lower than through a bank.

In fact, already immersed in this reality, although it is incipient, the Argentine Real Estate Chamber (CIA) is doing a series of training talks for its partners to study a possible use of cryptocurrencies in the battered real estate market.

It is at this stage of reality, somewhat anachronistic to think that even in Argentina, when closing a real estate transaction, large sums of dollar cash bills are placed on a table. This, in addition to being insecure, is untimely. The promoters of crypto operations assure that this modality simplifies the entire process.

Tokenization of real estate and objects: Guaymalln trains in crypto art

It is that after the pandemic that marked us as humanity, all the processes of change that were already insinuating accelerated.

This is simply intended to focus on a new circumstance to which we cannot remain oblivious, if we want to continue to be valid and understand the language of the new generations.

Just as we already talked about crypto operations, we also talk about investments in crypto countries.

Can we touch those new properties to market? The answer is no. But it is a fact that they can be profit generators.

You will not be able to go live in your crypto county. However, you will be able to choose it when making an investment.

Not too much to know, is it?

THE AUTHOR. Fanny Cruz. CPI registration 045. Excerpt from the book “How I became a brand. From coaching to branding”.