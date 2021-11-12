The DGT explains the infallible system to know if the odometer of a second-hand car is tampered with | Motor

It is not easy to buy a second-hand car, if you do it outside of official dealerships. Are they trying to scam me somewhere?

When are you going to buy a second hand car, the safest and most comfortable way is to go to an official dealer.

The problem is that also they are usually much more expensive than in a trading forum, Wallapop or similar.

So many people risk buying a car outright of the street, and that is when doubts arise. One of the most common is: Have they tampered with the odometer?

When you take a look at a second hand car, it is practically impossible to know anything about your status, simply observing it from the outside. And the owner is not going to let you touch the mechanics, until you buy it.

One of the scales that buyers use is the odometer. A key factor in setting the price. It is not the same that a car has traveled 20,000 kilometers, that 200,000 …

The problem is that odometers can be manipulated, and if you are not an expert, it is very difficult to find out.

Luckily, our colleague Mario Herráez from Auto Bild explains to us the system of the DGT to find out if the odometer has been tampered with.

Technology is something that needs constant updating, and in-car entertainment systems are a prime example. Here’s how to choose the best car radio with Android Auto and touchscreen

It is as simple as ask the General Directorate of Traffic for the official car report.

This report contains important data about the car, of all kinds: date of first registration, fines it has received, if it is up to date with the payment of taxes …

This information already gives clues to life who has had the car, and how it has been treated.

But also said official car report contains other vital information: the history of the ITV, in which it is registered the mileage you had in each step through the review.

In this way, if the odometer shows less than these registers, then it is proven that it has been tampered with.

You can request this report at any Traffic Headquarters, on the DGT app and by phone.

The simplified version is free, but if you want the full version you will have to pay 8.59 euros.

It is an amount that is worth it, to rest easy …