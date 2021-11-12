The date on which the debts of the Credit Bureau are eliminated

All the people who have had a credit card, have requested some financing, or pay for a pay television or telephone service, are registered with the Credit Bureau.

The Credit Bureau keeps records of both the people who are up to date with their payments and the debtors.

In the case of debtors, this record is very important, since credit institutions and banks review the history to see if it is feasible to lend money or not.

People who are on the list of debtors of the Credit Bureau, have certain considerations and time to remain in this registry.

Debts that are less than 400 thousand UDIS (1.7 million pesos), are eliminated from the negative score of the Bureau, after 6 years.

However, not all debts are of this size, most are minor. To find out if a debt was eliminated from the record of the Credit Bureau, the best thing to do is request a Special Credit Report.

The report contains information such as payment history, active credits, current balance and estimated date of debt elimination.

The Special Credit Report is free once a year, that is, every 12 months. If more additional inquiries are made, the cost is 36.50 pesos for each extra report requested.

Jbf