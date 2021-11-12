We have entered the month of November for a couple of weeks, which means that Christmas is just around the corner. Therefore, it is normal that we already begin to think about the possible gifts that we can buy in the face of the summer dates, and from Xbox they have wanted to collect which are the best xbox gifts for this christmas.
To this day, some of these products do not have any discount, although from Xbox they emphasize that we think about these products, and that it is possible that in the future we will have a small discount on some of them, especially on Black Friday which will take place on November 26.
The best Xbox gifts for this Christmas
We can’t start this compilation of the best Xbox gifts for this Christmas without highlighting the two new generation Microsoft consoles: Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. We still find problems to be able to acquire the consoles easily, but there is no doubt that they will be two great claims for this Christmas.
Microsoft is giving away $ 100 to some users that they will be able to spend on their Xbox
Another of the great xbox gifts that we can do this Christmas will be one of the innumerable controls that we find in the Xbox catalog, in exchange for € 59.99. Adapting to all tastes, we will have the opportunity to get a Carbon Black, Robot White, High Voltage, Electric Blue, Aqua Shift or Daystrike Camo Special Edition remote control. Also, what better way to accompany a new controller with the Xbox rechargeable battery + USB C cable, which can be purchased for € 22.99.
On the other hand, when it comes to sound, we find the Xbox Stereo Headphones, which offer ultra-clear chat and are compatible with the high-fidelity spatial sound of Windows Sonic, all for € 59.99. But also, if you want to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand, you will also have the option of getting the Xbox Stereo Headphones: 20th Anniversary Special Edition, in exchange for € 64.99.
Last but not least, we will also have the option of getting the most out of all these peripherals in the best possible way: playing games. Starting our Xbox Game Pass subscription, we will have countless games to enjoy this Christmas. Therefore, we cannot close the list of best xbox gifts Not to mention the Microsoft service, to which you can subscribe from a price of € 9.99.
CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.