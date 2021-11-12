The best venue vs the best visitor to the Octagonal

The Mexican team meets for the third time this year with the USA, this time under the framework of the qualifying rounds for the World Cup Qatar 2022 and as the history of the demands, being the best of the Octagonal Final.

After two elimination dates, Mexico is the National Team directs the platoon of Concacaf heading to the next World Cup with 14 points and USA threatens to storm the top with 11 units.

But the rivalry reaches new levels every day and this time it will put the best version of each Selection to the test.

And it is that the tricolor has become the best visitor of the tie thanks to his victories in Saint Joseph and The Savior, in addition to a tie in Panama, adding a total of seven points, that is, half of those accumulated at this time.

While the picture of the ‘stars and stripes’ promises to make Mexico suffer as the best venue in the Octagonal along with Canada.

The Americans are solid playing at home and are undefeated, with two wins against Jamaica and Costa Rica, as well as a draw against Canada, in addition to having only conceded two goals.

It should be noted that the Mexican National Team has not had a good time in their last matches against USA, because it fell into the Nations league and in the Gold Cup.

Despite this, the Mexican team is going through a better moment in the tie and a victory at the home of the staunch rival would definitely bring them closer to Qatar

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: TATA MARTINO ABOUT THE GAME VS USA: ‘I DON’T TAKE IT AS A PERSONAL MATTER’