the best equipment for beginners and how to use it

Now that we are clear about who they are the best heroes and minis With the Clash Mini Tier List, the time has come to form the best equipment for beginners using free-to-play heroes and minis.

Next we are going to tell you not only what characters to choose, but also how to play with them and how to place them to get the best out of them. The key is to harness your powers to ensure your game even before you start. Go for it.

The best team of Clash Mini

These are the characters that you should have on your team. Try to focus on them when improving your heroes and minis during the first few games or until you have a large enough catalog of soldiers to choose from.

Hero

Archer Queen: one of the most powerful starting heroes. Keep her safe behind a tank like the Mega Knight to let her charge her super attack and damage as many enemies as possible.





Minis

Mega Knight: She must protect the Queen from frontal attacks, so always put her in front of her and in a centered area to make the most of her stun attack.

Goblin with spear: his initial attack is devastating even with tanks and the best way to start the game on the right foot. Try to place it where you think it will hit or, failing that, guide yourself on the path that your rival will follow until reaching the closest mini.

Wizard: Electric is always going to be our ideal option, followed by ice to slow down enemies and fire to deal damage in a controlled area. Remember to protect it behind the tank but leaving it close enough so that it can attack without problems from distance.