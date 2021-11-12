The Apple MacBook Air with the M1 lowered? If someone got the price wrong, it is better to take it now

Apple’s MacBook Air – Image: Amazon Mexico

This McBook Air has 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM

The laptop, launched this year, has Apple’s own M1 chip

It has a 13.3-inch Retina display and a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600

It is the lowest price it has been since its launch: 23% discount

Do you need a new laptop and do you like Apple products? Then you have to hunt down this offer, available on Amazon for Good End 2021, Yes or yes.

Turns out that Apple’s MacBook Air, with M1 chip, is on sale in the online store window, being able to buy it right now with a more than interesting discount because it had never had such a low price, never. It’s time to get hold of it and you know it.

You already know that with the M1 chip, Apple started a new stage in its history. One in which it stops depending on external manufacturers for the development of its laptops and is committed to creating its own architecture. It was something that was expected for a long time and finally last year the apple house took the final step by presenting a processor that, in addition to being novel, is giving very good results and generating very good opinions among those who try it.

The M1 chip marks a new era at Apple – Image: Amazon Mexico

The MacBook Air protagonist of this offer has precisely him, although it is not its only virtue. The laptop has the feature 13.3-inch Retina display and a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, guaranteeing great detail, sharpness and vibrant colors in your images, while betting on True Tone technology, capable of better adapting to your environment and with it your sight so that it is more comfortable to work with it for longer.

With keyboard Magic Keyboard (Its scissor mechanism keys are backlit and have an ambient light sensor), the team does not forget to integrate a FaceTime HD camera for video conferencing, with three microphones to provide more clarity and quality during the conversation.

The MacBook Air with M1 chip – Image: Amazon Mexico

Its trackpad is undoubtedly one of the most effective and comfortable on the market (if not the most) and it also comes with a Touch ID system (yes, like iPhones and iPads), so just by touching it you will unlock your Mac , you will be able to authorize purchases in the App Store or Apple TV and you will open password-protected documents.

Are you worried about autonomy? You have no motive. The Air of the Cupertino house reaches up to 18 hours without looking for a plug (it is loaded by USB-C port), a reserve that macOS Big Sur will make good use of, its operating system, created especially to take advantage of the potential of the M1 chip. And all this in a really slim and light body: its weight is 1.20 kg.

The MacBook Air is very thin – Image: Amazon Mexico

With discount for Good End

If you see yourself already working with this laptop (or simply enjoying smooth navigation or some of your favorite games), this may be the moment you have been waiting for. The team with 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM is right now in the Amazon Mexico showcase with a 23% discount, which implies an interesting price drop.

In addition, you can choose to pay it in 24 monthly installments without being charged interest.

Are you interested? Well, hunt it down by clicking on the following link before it ends!

