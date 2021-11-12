The advantages of having Michel Leaño as Chivas coach

The youth of Marcelo Michel Leaño has become the center of controversy since he is the coach of the Chivas de Guadalajara with the departure of Víctor Manuel Vucetich in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021, However, its qualities can be that freshness that will cause a positive effect on the campus for this Repechage against Puebla and facing the Clausura 2022 Tournament where it has already been ratified to continue with its project that has given much to talk about.

At 34, Leaño is not only the youngest coach in Liga MX, but also had the complicated mission to lead the destiny of the most important football club Mexican in the regular phase starting at Date 10, just when they faced America in the Classic NacionaHe and although most have been negative comments with his work, in Passion herd We review some of the aspects that can give confidence to the chivahermanos that the outlook is not as discouraging as some believe.

Strengthen the dressing room

One of the most important aspects in work groups is camaraderie and feeling supported by collaborators, in this case, footballers. Michel Leaño can understand more and better the current situation not only in football, but also in the human aspect that young people between 20 and 30 years old go through. As Luis Olivas said at some point: “Michel is more human.” This has caused several footballers explain on various occasions that he is happy with the helmsman’s job.

High pressure

Michel Leaño implemented a more offensive style, as part of the remarks against Vucetich was that they considered him a defensive coach. In front of America Guadalajara pressed higher and had several very clear goal options from Alexis Vega, but with the passage of the games, he encountered many adversities such as injuries and suspensions, however, he cannot be pointed out for not trying to Chivas always go on the attack, even against UANL Tigers the defeat was the most unfair that the strategist has suffered.

Close relationship with Amaury

Nothing like feeling supported by the owner of the Chivas, since Michel Leaño is a friend of Amaury Vergara, who became convinced that the 34-year-old strategist has the arguments to be on the bench. With this confidence it was that Ricardo Peláez, sports director and also ratified by the owner of Guadalajara, made known that Leaño He will continue as the coach no matter what happens in the 2021 Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament.

A golden opportunity

Although the work of Michel Leaño at Chivas was always as a manager, in an interview on Amaury’s Podcast recognized his taste for directing and the way he met Jorge Vergara. Given this, if the young coach achieves good results at the end of his process with Guadalajara Not only will he have led the most important team in Mexico to the top, but he will have exhibited his own qualities.