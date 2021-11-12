The actor’s most remembered performances – El Financiero

Hollywood is celebrating! Today, Leonardo Dicaprio, one of the most recognized and beloved actors on the big screen, who is also a producer and is currently involved in environmental activism, is delivering 47 years, of which it has more than three decades of career in the world of cinema and the small screen.

Before venturing into the cinema, the actor participated as an extra in various commercials when he was younger, in which he promoted chewing gum, cheeses and department stores, among other products. Since then, he had that look and smile that characterize him, and he participated for the first time on the big screen in 1991, with the tape ‘Critters 3 ′, a horror and science fiction film with comedy overtones.

From there, every role he plays makes him worthy of the public’s ovation; During his career years he has been nominated six times for the Academy Awards, of which one won in 2016 as best Actor by the tape The reborn.

He has also won three Golden Globe Awards: Best Actor – Drama for ‘The Aviator’ and ‘The Revenant’ and Best Actor – Comedy or Musical for ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, as well as a BAFTA Award for Best Actor for ‘The Reborn’.

Today, we present to you some of the best performances of the American actor, which have led him to be recognized and loved by his audience.

Titanic (1997)

This is perhaps one of the actor’s most emblematic films and the one that boosted his career internationally, because who has not seen Titanic and remembers that charismatic Jack Dawson, skillful but above all in love with the young Rose, whom he met on the ship most famous in history?

Unfortunately it did not have the most amicable ending, as he died of hypothermia after the sinking of the ship, but we have to admit that we all wish that Jack was saved instead of his fate.

Titanic is a film based on real events but seen from the eyes of two young people from different social classes who fall in love on that boat that ended the lives of thousands of people who traveled on board. This performance earned him two awards and seven nominations in total.

The Aviator (2004)

Seven years later, we see the actor with just 30 years of age in the film directed by Martin Scorsese; this would also mean the first rapprochement between Scorsese and DiCaprio, who make a magnificent dumbbell.

The film recreates the biography of Howard Hughes, aviation pioneer, businessman, tycoon, investor, producer and film director (yes, he had a chameleon personality). The Aviator chronicles his life from the 1920s to the 1940s, when Hughes directed and produced his own films in Hollywood and also piloted his own aerial prototypes.

It is said that Leo DiCaprio made one of the closest characterizations to the true personality of the former pilot, and this film gave him multiple nominations and awards, with a total of 13 nominations and two awards.

The Departed (2006)

We already saw him as a young man in love and as a movie and aviation mogul; now it is the turn to see DiCaprio in the police role. Two years after The Aviator, comes the second film in which the actor works hand in hand with Scoresese, with which the director received the Oscar for Best Director.

According to the brief review offered on the actor’s official website, he played rookie cop Billy Costigan in this film, who grew up in the middle of crime. That made him the perfect infiltrator; the man inside the mob led by boss Frank Costello (Jack Nicholson).

Your job is to win Costello’s trust and help the detectives finish him off. Meanwhile, SIU Officer Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) has everyone’s trust. No one suspects he’s Costello’s infiltrator. This is the film that has given the actor the most nominations, with a total of 21, of which he won eight.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Once again, the duo of Scorsese and DiCaprio has created one of the most iconic characters of the 47-year-old actor and, of course, various awards and nominations. A curious fact is that the actor also participated in the production of this feature film, taking advantage of the trust with the director.

The film tells the story of a New York stockbroker named Jordan Belfort, played by DiCaprio, who refuses to cooperate in a securities fraud case involving corruption on Wall Street, the commercial bank, and mob infiltration.

In the end Belfort turns 36 months in a Nevada prison. After serving his sentence, Jordan Belfort decided to dedicate himself to giving lectures to teach his knowledge of the stock market. And it all starts with a proposal: ‘sell me this pen.’ Although there were not so many nominations (four, of which he won two), he is one of the actor’s most recognized characters.

The Revenant (2015)

This is perhaps the actor’s most important film not because of the number of nominations he had, but because it was thanks to it that he got his first Oscar for Best Actor, as well as being the recipient of all the awards for which he was nominated (Golden Globe for Best Actor, BAFTA for Best Actor and Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor).

In addition, he participated with the Mexican director Alejandro González Iñarritu. It is based on a historical character: Hugh Glass, trapper and explorer of the early nineteenth century, who inspired Michael Punke to write the novel.

It was one of the most critically acclaimed films in its first year of release and the number of nominations the film received backs it up. That only man who knew the return route after having suffered a robbery, who is mortally wounded by the attack of a grizzly bear. was the one that awarded the highest distinction of the Academy to DiCaprio.