The actor reveals it – El Financiero

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson maintains your muscles with an intense gym routine, a place where he spends much of his time to achieve the physique with which he has been recognized throughout his career.

Recently, the actor of Jungle cruise and Red Notice confessed in a talk with the magazine Esquire your potty practices that include water bottles? The answer is affirmative, since it has to urinate in these plastic containers And the reason is that most of the facilities you go to for your weight training they don’t have a bathroom formal.

“I usually stay quite hydrated. I need to go to the bathroom a lot. Not much, but probably a couple of times during a workout I have to go to the bathroom ”, he confessed about the use of old bottles of water that it reuses for that purpose.

Today, Johnson premieres his latest project for the Netflix platform with a cast made up of Ryan reynolds and Gal gadot. Under the direction of Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice is an action comedy about the red alert issued by Interpol to catch an art thief.

The actor has also been required by Vin Diesel, who asked him publicly to return to the franchise of Fast and furious for him final of the saga, with the movie ten.

“My little brother Dwayne. The moment has come. The world awaits the end of Fast & Furious 10. As you know, my kids refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is no holiday that passes for them and that you do not send good wishes. I told you years ago that I was going to keep my promise to Paul. I swore that we would reach the best movie in the finale, which will be 10! but you must introduce yourself, do not leave the franchise inactive, you have a very important role to play. ‘Hobbs’ cannot be played by anyone else. I hope you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny, ”Diesel wrote with a special dedication.