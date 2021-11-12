Teams that can qualify for the Qatar World Cup on the FIFA Date

Generally, the FIFA Dates usually bother to cut the rhythm of the leagues, however, this is going to get good from now on, since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will take shape once it isand they will define the teams that mathematically seal the pass to the World CupThis means that we will have surprises and also failures, especially in Europe.

Remember that this will be the last time we lived the playoffs with the current format, Since for the 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the number of guests is growing to 48 teams and we will have to wait for the resolution regarding FIFA’s proposal to hold a World Cup every two years (with 48 teams? ?).

For now, there is already a number of qualified: Germany and Denmark, plus host Qatar and for this November FIFA Date, the list will grow among guests from Conmebol and UEFA.

In Concacaf you still have to wait at least until February (but safer in March) to meet the first guests from our region.

What teams can qualify for the Qatar World Cup?

The first tickets of the November FIFA Date can be distributed from Thursday, November 11 to Tuesday, November 16 and here we break down day by day.

Thursday, November 11

Russia: The Russians are leaders of Group H with two points of difference over Croatia. The two will collide on Sunday (8:00 am) and the winner will qualify Qatar 2022; the tie benefits Russia.

Brazil: All Scratch should do is beat Colombia (18:30) to secure the ticket to Qatar 2022.

Saturday November 13

France: The World Champion has everything to seal the pass in Group D, as he needs a triumph and this one can come before the weak Kazakhstan (13:45).

Belgium: The Red Devils have one foot in Qatar and to place the other you only need a win against Estonia (13:45).

Netherlands: How difficult it is to tell the Netherlands like that, that it requires a victory against Montenegro (13:45) and that Norway does not beat Latvia (11:00), which looks complicated, so everything could be defined on Tuesday.

Sunday, November 14

Serbia or Portugal: Both play against each other and the one who wins will stay with the lead of Group A (13:45) and the ticket to Qatar 2022.

Spain or Sweden: Spain became the leader of the group after Sweden’s surprise defeat to Georgia. Spaniards and Swedes face each other on Sunday (1:45 pm) and whoever wins will qualify for the World Cup. In the event of a tie, La Furia Roja will seal the ticket.

Monday, November 15

Italy or Switzerland: Both of them they play with each other on Friday (1:45 pm), and they both have 14 points. The winner on Friday will then need only one draw to seal the ticket on Sunday (1:45 pm). Italy will play against Ireland and Switzerland with Bulgaria.

England: He already did the most complicated part of the tie, so the rest is almost formal. Play on Friday against Albania (13:45) and Monday against San Marino (1:45 pm); In both games you need at least four points, that is, you can win one of these games and draw the other.

Tuesday, November 16

Argentina: To qualify on this first day, you will have to have beaten Uruguay on Friday (5:00 p.m.) and then win or draw against Brazil (5:30 p.m.), and wait for a series of results.