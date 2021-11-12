Sylvester Stallone and a hit in ‘Rocky’ that left him sequels: “The doctors were convinced that I died”

Sylvester Stallone owes much to his performance in ‘Rocky‘… but also it was about to cost him his life. At 75 he tells a more than secret anecdote but at this age has decided to tell.

The actor has been sincere. I lived a complex night after one of the filming in Rocky. That escene of the fight between Ivan Drago and Rocky Balboa. Stallone was scared and incidentally to the doctors who treated him. A blow was about to be lethall. By a miracle I didn’t end up in the ‘other neighborhood’.

“In the first round, when I hit the mat, it was all true. Lundgren punched me out, but I didn’t realize it at the time. Later that night, the heart began to swell, the pericardium gave out, exactly as it happens in a car accident when you hit the steering wheel with your chest.. By this time my blood pressure had shot up to 260 and the doctors were convinced that he was going to talk to the angels “Said the actor on YouTube in ‘The Making of Rocky vs. Dragon’.

All of this comes from the fact that from This November 12, the documentary about the director’s montage of Rocky IV, the famous film from 1985, is available on YouTube. Sylvester Stallone himself was in charge of the restoration and editing. And he has taken the opportunity to recall times of the past and tell about that bitter experience that he lived at a very specific moment.