Sylvester Stallone almost died while filming a fight in Rocky IV

Rocky Balboa is a character who has inspired many people with his determination, resilience and discipline. One of the most emotional scenes that keep you on the edge of the seat is, without a doubt, the last Fight in the fourth installment of the saga, since, above all things, it seems to be very real.

This is because actors, In addition to putting all their commitment, they were truly boxing, since Sylvester Stallone proposed that the punches be recorded in a real way to make the scene more authentic.

In such a way that the expressions of pain, the swelling and the blood dripping from their faces is real; furthermore as a consequence of this Sylvester had to be hospitalized at night, as one of the hooks that Dolph Lundgren, who played Ivan Drago, gave him was very strong, according to an interview with the actor.

“In the first round, where he knocked me down, that’s real. I pulverized and I did not feel it at that moment, but that same night my heart began to swell, “he said in the interview.

What happened to the actor is because he injured his pericardial sac, which can be compared to what happens in the accidents automobile, when the chest hits the steering wheel.

As told by Sylvester, He even felt a slight burning in his chest after doing the scene, but he ignored it and continued with the third round of blows; however, he said that “later that night, he couldn’t breathe very well,” so they had to take him to the emergency room.

Sylvester Stallone was airlifted from Canada to St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, where he was internship for 8 days while he recovered. As soon as his health improved, he returned to continue recording.

This incident frames the film in which we can see the exciting confrontation, in the quadrilateral, of two nations: Russia and the United States, which occurred during the Cold War.