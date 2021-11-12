Sylvester Stallone: ​​”I should never have killed Apollo”

At the center of the history of Rocky iv is a fact no less: the death of Apollo Creed, the ex-rival and later friend of the boxer played by Sylvester Stallone.

The death of the character played by Carl Weathers, caused during an exhibition fight against Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgreen), not only gives rise to the greatest challenge in the career of the “Italian Stallion”, but also marks everything that was subsequently done in the Rocky Balboa saga.

But Apollo’s death, in Rocky’s arms after the former champion refuses to throw in the towel against an opponent as invincible as the Soviet puncher, has now been reassessed by Stallone himself.

As part of a documentary made to accompany the director’s new cut from Rocky IV, Stallone explained that Apollo’s death is something that should never have happened. “I should never have killed him”, He explained.

According to the actor and director, it would have been narratively more effective for Drago to seriously injure the former champion and for him to “assume the role of Mickey.”

“FIt was silly. I thought I needed that kind of springboard to project the drama forward at powerful speed. [Si Apolo hubiera sobrevivido] we would have seen a different side of Apollo. He could have opened up to all these other things that we didn’t even know about, because now i would be in a wheelchair. And he would have been kind of a father figure, mentor, bro. It would have been really cool“Stallone stressed.

In any case, the director of Rocky IV acknowledges that a decision like that would have drastically changed the direction of the franchise, so probably neither Rocky V nor Rocky Balboa would have ever happened. And a movie of the son of Apollo would have been very, very different as well.

The new version of Rocky IV will be released on November 11 on digital platforms.