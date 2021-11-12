Study supports high probability of myocardial infarction in patients with dermatomyositis

Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by muscle weakness and a distinctive skin rash.

Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by muscle weakness and a distinctive skin rash.

This condition has a direct association with cardiovascular conditions and for this reason, doctors in the country undertook the task of conducting a cross-sectional retrospective study extracting data from the Nationwide Inpatient Sample (NIS), a publicly available hospital care database in the United States. States, which contains information on more than seven million hospital stays each year.

The research group analyzed the impact of myocardial infarction in this population with dermatomyositis, and compared demographic characteristics and comorbidities present in the sample of patients admitted between the period 2004 to 2015 who met the clinical criteria they sought to analyze.

“The prevalence of cardiac involvement in patients with dermatomyositis ranges from 9% to 72%, mainly attributed to atherosclerosis, a greater incidence of risk factors cardiovascular and adverse effects of therapies commonly used. The risk cardiovascular represents up to 20% of hospitalizations for dermatomyositis and is the most common cause of death “, say the authors, mostly from the Medical Sciences Campus.

“A total of 7,440,225 admissions with acute myocardial infarction were recorded, of which 863 had a diagnosis of dermatomyositis. Specifically this group during hospitalization, were significantly more likely to die or experience cardiac arrest or undergo cardiac surgery and / or require an intra-aortic balloon pump. cohorts had a mean age between 66 and 67 and more than 75% were white. Of the group specifically of patients with dermatomyositis diagnosed with acute myocardial infarction, a large percent were African-American women, and the minority were Hispanic patients, “the study details, adding that this same group was mostly diagnosed with diabetes.

The authors concluded that, based on the study analysis, patients with dermatomyositis who experienced acute myocardial infarction had a risk of up to 3 times more likely to experience cardiac arrest and die during hospital admission.

They also emphasized the need for dermatologists who care for patients with dermatomyositis do a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular risk factors in this patient population due to the risks of myocardial infarction to reduce the fatality and morbidity rates.

Among the authors of the study were Alvaro Ramos Rodriguez, Karina Cancel Artau, Alejandro Lemor, Osward Carrasquillo, Marely Santiago Vazquez, among others, mostly part of the Department of Dermatology of the Medical Sciences Campus.

