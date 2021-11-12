Steam Deck, Valve’s console compared to Nintendo Switch, delayed until 2022 – Nintenderos

As we informed you a while ago, several members of the international press had the opportunity to try Steam deck with your own hands. Remember that the console was announced by Valve some time ago and that, since it was shown, it has not stopped being compared to Nintendo Switch despite having several notable differences and the fact that its developers have affirmed that it is aimed at a different audience .

Now we get more news related to this platform: apparently, has been delayed until 2022. This is due to “global supply chain problems.”

While we did our best to account for global supply chain issues (by which we mean we took into account the additional time to account for these risks and we work with multiple component suppliers), our manufacturing plans were affected. Material shortages and delays meant that components did not arrive at our manufacturing facility on time. Missing parts along with logistical challenges mean a Steam Deck delay, so we needed to delay shipping for two months until February. We will continue to work to improve booking dates based on the new release line and will keep people updated as we move forward.

This means that it will not compete in sales with Nintendo Switch and other platforms for this Christmas period, a very important period in the market. What do you think about it? We read you in the comments.

