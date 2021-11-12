Spider-Man: Freshman Year will be an animated prequel and canon within the MCU

Fans are eager to see Spider-Man: No Road Home to finally learn the secrets of the film and whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear. But beyond this, and the return of great villains, the film will close a very important cycle for Tom Holland, who could be saying goodbye to the role. Although Marvel and Sony They have many plans for the character, the actor’s contract has not been renewed yet. One way to continue enjoying Peter Parker / Spider-Man more will be with reboots and spin-offs, like the animated series that Marvel just announced.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

During the Disney + Day (via ComicBook.com), a new animated series was confirmed for the platform that will star Peter Parker and not the arachnid. Is about Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which as its name suggests will show Parker before obtaining his powers, when he was still a relatively normal teenager and was not asked to intervene in the fight of heroes that occurred in Captain America: Civil War – 90%. Although the MCU has opened the possibilities to other universes, this particular animation will be part of the canon and the timeline that we have seen of the character so far.

You may also like: Spider-Man: No way home will be the end of the franchise says Tom Holland

For now there is no release date, but it is possible that it is one of the company’s secret projects and that it is more advanced than we think. What has been said is that the series will be written by Jeff Trammell, best known for the cartoon Craig of the creek. For now it is unknown if Tom holland will bring the hero to life in this version or if someone else will take his place, possibly Hudson thames, who voiced Spider-Man in the episodes of What If …? – 84% Another interesting aspect of this title is that it will be presented as short films, possibly filmed by Peter himself, as it is something that we have seen him do before.

Although Spider-Man did not appear as much in the animated series as the fans wanted, his participation in the episode of the zombies was quite interesting and allowed us to meet a more independent and more experienced character. The hero movies in the UCM decided to show how this hero is made, with many complaining about his association and alleged dependency on Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) For now, Spider-Man: Freshman Year will work great to see what Peter’s life was like before, including the now famous Uncle Ben who hasn’t appeared in the movies, but was briefly mentioned in the first season of What If …? which premiered in August.

Do not leave without reading: Spider-Man: No Road Home will be “sad and dark” promises Tom Holland