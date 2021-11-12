Spain and Portugal caress the World Cup ticket

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Sweden let a great opportunity go by falling in Georgia and now he will have to beat Spain if he wants the direct ticket

Selection of Spain, World champion in 2010, did not fail and will reach the last day of the European qualifying phase for the Qatar World Cup as the leader of her group and depending on herself, after winning this Thursday by 0-1 in her visit to Greece and take advantage of the stumble of Sweden on Georgia (2-0).

The same situation in which Portugal will face the last date, after drawing this Thursday 0-0 against Ireland in Dublin, despite the gray game of the Portuguese team, which barely managed to generate scoring chances and ended up with ten men due to the expulsion of Pepe, who will miss next Sunday’s decisive clash with Serbia.

A World Cup ticket that in the case of Croatia, the current runner-up in the world, will inevitably pass, despite thrashing this Thursday by 1-7 to malt, to beat next Sunday in Split to Russia, for whom a draw at the Poljud stadium would be enough to certify his presence in Taste.

The same result that the Spanish team needs next Sunday in Seville against Sweden to add his twelfth consecutive participation in the final phase of a world, which has not been lacking since 1974.

An advantage that did not have at the beginning of the day those of Luis Enrique, who were in second place in group B with two points less than Sweden, to which the return of its great star, the forward Zlatan Ibrahomovic, to avoid the surprising defeat (2-0) in his visit to Georgia.

Result that no one could have imagined given the countless scoring chances that the Scandinavian team had in the first forty-five minutes of play.

A lack of effectiveness that ended up condemning a Sweden, that without understanding how, he was seen at 61 minutes of play behind on the scoreboard, after a messy play in the visiting area that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it 1-0.

The nerves then seized the Swedish team, which despite searching hard for the rival goal not only did not achieve the contest, but was hit again by Georgia with a new goal from Kvaratskhelia, which established the final 2-0 in minute 77.

A “gift” that he did not miss Spain to rise to the first place in the group with a point of advantage over the Nordics, after winning 1-0 to Greece, in a match in which the Spanish coach did not hesitate to award the title to the debutant Raúl de Tomás.



The Espanyol striker did not score, he wasted work during the almost sixty minutes he was on the pitch, and that is SpainIn the absence of the brilliant game that he displayed during the last final phase of the League of Nations, he pulled by trade and work to prevail in a duel in which he was only worth winning.

Victory that came from the penalty spot by transforming Pablo Sarabia at 26 minutes a maximum penalty committed on the center-back Íñigo Martínez, who left the Spanish team in the absence of a single point to certify their classification for the world.

A draw that would also be enough for Portugal to get the ticket for Taste, although for this those of Fernando Santos They will have to improve their game notably in relation to the gray match they signed this Thursday in Dublin against Ireland, where the Portuguese could not go beyond the equalizer without goals.

Dragged from the start to the slow and locked game proposed by Ireland, the Portuguese team was barely able to generate scoring chances and when it did, as happened in the 67th minute in a header from Cristiano Ronaldo, it lacked success.

Problems that Portugal you must decide if you do not want to be surprised by a Serbia, who proved to arrive at the decisive event on Sunday in Lisbon at a good moment, after beating this Thursday 4-0 at Taste, in a clash in which Real Madrid player Luka Jovic scored a goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo fallen no chão Brian Lawless / PA Images via Getty Images

Who can not afford the slightest mistake will be Croatia to which only victory is worth over Russia On the last day, if you do not want to be doomed to a play-off, which seems tremendously complicated.

A meeting in which the Balkans will not find the same facilities that they had this Thursday before the weak malt, which they thrashed by a forceful 1-7, in a duel in which the Zlatko Dalic they were already winning 1-4 at the break.

Led in attack by the player of the Rennes, Lvro Majer, author of two goals, the Croatian team had no problem to win the victory, which allowed them to reserve key players in the second half, such as Real Madrid player Luka Modric, who signed the momentary 1-4, for the decisive match with Russia.

A Russian team that will arrive at Splt with a two-point advantage over Croatia, after winning 6-0 to Cyprus, in a clash in which those of Valeri KarpinAfter going to rest with a brief 1-0, they completely dislodged the Cypriot team in the second half.

Final day that Germany will face with the tranquility of having already assured the classification for the Qatar World Cup 2022, after being guaranteed last October the first place in group J.

Gamers da Alemanha comemoram goal scored against Liechtenstein pelas Eliminatórias Stuart Franklin / Getty Images

A circumstance that did not prevent the German team, in which Hansi flick made his debut for the young forward of the Wolfsburg, Lukas Nmecha, settle with a resounding win (? -?) His encounter with Liechtenstein, in a clash in which the players of the Bayern Munich, Leroy Sané and Thomas Muller scored twice.

Who will arrive with the duties still to be done to the last date will be the selections of North Macedonia and Romania, who will play the ticket for the repechage.

A struggle in which North macedonia, which is Thursday he won by 0-5 at Armenia from Spanish Joaquin Caparrós with three goals from the player of the Raise, Enis Bardi, will start with a point of advantage over Romania, who could not get past the tie (0-0) at home with Iceland.