SpaceX Sends Four More Astronauts to the ISS; mission will last 6 months

The crew consisted of three astronauts from NASA and one from ESA. Photo: Reuters

Three American astronauts and one German astronauts took off this Wednesday night, 10 days later than planned, for the International Space Station (ISS), where they are planned to remain. six months.

This group is to replace the crew that just left the ISS, which included two Americans, a French and a Japanese, returned to Earth on the night of Monday to Tuesday.

Astronauts embarked on space travel from Florida on a rocket Spacex Falcon.

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn, as well as that of the European Space Agency (ESA) Matthias Maurer, were quarantined for days at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in order to make the space trip.

The mission was scheduled to depart at the end of October, but the takeoff was postponed several times, mainly due to weather conditions and later due to “a minor health problem” of one of the astronauts, on which the POT did not elaborate.

The space agency decided to bring the Crew-2 crew back to Earth before launching Crew-3.

The transfer period between the two crews, which normally takes place in zero gravity for a few days, could not be carried out.

The mission is called Crew-3 as it is the third carried out by Spacex on behalf of NASA.

However, it is the fifth time that Elon Musk’s company has launched humans into orbit.

Before Crew-1 and Crew-2, a test mission (Demo-2) had sent two astronauts to the ISS. And in september Spacex it also launched four tourists for three days into space, independent of NASA.

Crew-3 mission objective

For the American Tom Marshburn, this will be his third time in space. It already flew aboard a space shuttle in 2009 and then a Russian Soyuz rocket in 2012-2013. The other three astronauts will make the trip for the first time.

Matthias maurer He will be the twelfth German to do so.

One of the missions of the astronauts will consist of observing the effects of diet on your gut flora and immune system, whose defenses are often weakened by a prolonged stay in space.

The four of them will consume a wider selection of freeze-dried fruits and vegetables (pumpkin, kale…) as well as barramundi, a fish.

They will also conduct spacewalks, in particular to continue installing new solar panels on the ISS.

And they will host two tourist missions: one, at the end of the year, of Japanese transported by a Soyuz spacecraft, and the other, in February 2022, of passengers of the Ax-1 mission, organized by the company Axiom Space in association with Spacex.