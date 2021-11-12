Solana Labs Co-Founder Says He Doesn’t Want To “Kill” Ethereum

While many experts have labeled Solana (SOL) an “Ethereum killer” due to its lower fees and faster transaction times, Solana Labs co-founder Raj Gokal said the project has no desire to kill the cryptocurrency, plus it wouldn’t be able to..

Gokal made the comments in response to a Nov. 10 Twitter post from the co-founder of venture capital firm Placeholder, Chris Burniske, who wrote that “despite the pretty words, L1 knives are totally out. In the cryptocurrency space, in general, people want to earn more.”.

“This will influence almost all communications, so don’t take what you see and hear as true.”he added.

In response, Gokal stressed that “it doesn’t have to be a fight” as he argued that the goal of all people working in the cryptocurrency space should be to embark “all humans” on Web 3.0., and noted that:

“’Knives out’ implies that we are trying to kill Ethereum. Ethereum cannot be killed, it is impossible. And it is already a beautiful force for good in the world, empowering millions of people and creating billions of wealth. Bitcoin is obviously the same. “

According to CoinGecko, SOL is currently the fifth digital asset in terms of total market capitalization, with $ 71.7 billion, and it is ahead of its fellow “ETH killer” Cardano (ADA), who ranks sixth with $ 67.4 billion. ETH ranks far ahead of both in second place, with a market capitalization of about $ 564.7 billion..

Nevertheless, Solana has made up a lot of ground lately. It has risen 11,742% in the last year to $ 237.53, while ETH has gained 931% in that time period to reach about $ 4,800.

I know you may not even be talking about @solarium, and if so I apologize. but I’m just sad and disappointed that every time non-ethereum chains like solana see success or take big swings at growing, it’s seen as taking swings against incumbents. we are trying to grow the movement – Raj Gokal (@rajgokal) November 10, 2021

Solana’s expansion

Earlier this week, the Solana Foundation organized the “Solana Breakpoint 2021” conference in Lisbon, Portugal, in which guests participated such as Gokal, Solana Labs CEO and Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian, and Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire.

In his speech on the first day of the event, Gokal claimed that the Solana ecosystem has been “exploding” in 2021 across all verticals and “use cases”. The co-founder highlighted data showing that 2.2 million NFTs were minted on the Solana blockchain in three months, along with more than $ 15 billion of total value locked into Solana-based DeFi as of November 7 ($ 14.47 billion at the time of writing this article).

Solana ecosystem in October

In a November 12 post titled “The Perpetual Rise of SOL” by Messari researcher Dustin Teander, It was noted that “Solana has received considerable attention from investors during the last quarter”, and pointed to a long list of promising “growth catalysts” for the project..

“In many respects, the price discovery has been healthily fueled across various sectors, such as an announced $ 100 million gaming fund, Brave’s announcement of native integration on the Web3 front, the $ 100 million investment. from Reddit for social media, a $ 40 million raise from Neon Labs to bring in the EVM infrastructure, the fact that pplpleasr launched NFT in Solana, and FTX built an NFT integration. “

“And of course, there is the DeFi ecosystem of Solana, which has seen a 4-fold expansion of the TVL since September, “he added.

