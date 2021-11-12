Soccer player careers that ended on medical advice

Given the possible retirement of Sergio Agüero from the fields, due to a heart problem, we present other cases of soccer players who ended their career due to a medical problem

Barcelona forward Sergio Agüero could have to retire earlier than expected due to heart problems, as reported this Friday Catalunya Ràdio. For his part, El ‘Kun’ pointed out in social networks that he remains positive, following the indications of the club’s doctors and with the hope of returning to the fields.

Iker Casillas had to withdraw from the courts after suffering a heart attack in a Porto training session. EFE

Due to the possibilities that Agüero has to retire, ESPN Digital It introduces you to other footballers who decided to stay away from the fields for health reasons.

Ronaldo

The ‘Phenomenon’ is considered one of the best players in history and the Brazilian had to advance his retirement due to problems with the disease known as hypothyroidism. “Four years ago, when I was in Milan, I discovered that I suffered from hypothyroidism, a problem that slows down the metabolism, and I knew that to control it I had to take hormones that are prohibited in football,” he told a conference when he announced his retirement in 2011.

Iker Casillas

One of the most important goalkeepers in the history of Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team suffered a heart attack in 2019 during a training session with Porto. After months of rehabilitation, Casillas made the decision not to return to the courts on medical recommendation and officially retired in August 2020.

Fabrice Muamba

In one of the most shocking images in world sport, Muamba suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest in the middle of a Bolton game in 2012. For 78 minutes, Fabrice’s heart stopped and thanks to a portable defibrillator he was able to stay alive. Muamba had to retire at age 24 due to heart problems.

Lilian thuram

One of the symbols of French football was in the final stretch of his career when he decided to advance his retirement after detecting a heart malformation. Some time before, Lilian’s brother had died of heart problems, so the center-back did not want to risk it and put an end to his career in 2008.

Ryan mason

The English footballer was the victim of a severe blow to the head during a match against Chelsea in 2017 and after undergoing a delicate operation, spending months in rehab and trying to regain his professional form, medical studies showed that Mason had to retire to avoid another blow to the head that could be fatal.

Rubén de la Red

During a Copa de Rey match in 2008 against Real Unión, de la Red, a former Real Madrid player, vanished on the pitch and was quickly helped by the medical staff. Days later, with the support of more in-depth studies, Rubén was detected a heart disease that forced him to retire from the courts at only 23 years old.

Stephen Darby

In 2018, 29-year-old Darby announced that he had to stay away from the courts permanently after being diagnosed with motor neuron disease. According to the EFE agency, MND, for its acronym in English, is a rare disease that normally affects people over 60 years of age.

Manuel Almunia

The Spanish goalkeeper said goodbye to the playing fields in 2014 due to heart problems that were detected during his medical tests before the start of the new season. According to reports, Almunia was discovered to have apical hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.