Selena Gómez and the drastic changes in her look that her fans fall in love – Metro Ecuador

Selena Gómez appeared on social networks with an extreme change of look. From the blonde we were used to, he went to short, straight and copper hair. His fans did not stop praising his appearance with hearts and praise.

Gómez arrived in November with her new style, and she showed it with a photo promoting her new line of mascara, which points to a natural beauty.

Since the launch of her “Rare Beauty” line, Selena Gomez has broken stereotypes, promoting “feeling good about yourself” and projecting it into her own lifestyle. Even his latest photographs show this personal change and his followers praise the happiness he projects.

In recent months, Selena Gomez has changed her look several times: in September she wore a super hair in her natural color, then October began with a copper blonde and now in November she wears the bob that his fans have fallen in love with.

These are some images that show the evolution of Selena Gómez

It should be noted that in recent months, Selena has also experienced changes in her weight. However, as he has explained on several occasions, the lupus he suffers from and the medication he requires play an important role.

This is also one of the reasons why opting for a real woman’s look and starting a self-assessment process has been key to dealing with this disease and the negative comments that were generated and affected her.

Now, for Selena, living her life is the important thing, a photo is just that, so moving on with her life is all that matters.