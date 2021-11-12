Segob. Cut to the INE does not put at risk mandate revocation consultation

Colima, Colima.- Adam Augusto López Hernández, Minister of the Interior (Segob), assured that the realization of the consultation of revocation of mandate due to the budget cut suffered by the National Electoral Institute (INE), as it stated that this body has sufficient funds and trusts to have resources for said exercise

“Wouldn’t the consultation be at risk for these arguments then?” He was asked at the president’s morning press conference. Andrés Manuel López Obrador at the facilities of the 29th Infantry Battalion.

“Well, we consider that the exercise of the consultation is not at risk and according to the opinion that was voted yesterday in the Chamber of Deputies, has funds in trusts the Electoral Institute how to invest in it exercise of revocation of mandate”.

The secretary pointed out that the Chamber of Deputies made an adjustment to the budget next year of autonomous bodies.

“Indeed, there was a reduction to what the National Electoral Institute had requested for the budget for expenditures for next year. The reduction is approximately 5 billion pesos, I do not have the exact figure, they asked for 25 billion pesos, they were authorized yesterday in the vote in general, 19 billion approximately, “he said.

“And what they now allege is that that was the money they were going to use for the exercise of the revocation of mandate and to finish paying the expense of the elections of governors in six states. The Chamber of Deputies I understand that it indicates that the institute does have that money, and that it has it in some funds, in some trusts, the situation that the cut or no budget growth is of the order of 5 billion pesos, but thus there were also adjustments in others, in the Budget Draft there were adjustments to the requirements of other autonomous organizations ”, he asserted.

