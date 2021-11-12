See Checo Pérez live at the Brazilian Grand Prix

After Checo Pérez’s three consecutive podiums, Mercedes already feels pressure at the end of the season and could be left empty-handed, as Max Verstappen is already 19 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ championship, while Red Bull is just one point away from matching the German team’s 478.5 units in constructors.

In a nutshell, Formula 1 got really good after the Mexican Grand Prix, and the next stop is the Interlagos circuit, at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where Mercedes is forced to stop Red Bull, before night falls. Remember that for this Grand Prix the sprint classification format is used.

Sprint qualification at the Brazilian GP How does it work and how does it benefit Checo Pérez?

The good moment of Checo Pérez has been combined with the misfortune and decisions of Mercedes. For example, in Turkey, Lewis Hamilton did not make the podium due to a penalty for changes in the power unit. In the United States the sanctioned was Bottas and in Mexico the two Mercedes drivers looked strong, however, Bottas was affected by a touch of Ricciardo in the first corner.

If Red Bull and Mercedes put their two drivers in the front rows and avoid contacts, the Brazilian Grand Prix could be a heart attack.

Where can I see Checo at the Brazilian Grand Prix?

The activity starts on Friday with the first free practice at 9:30 a.m., while the qualifying session is at 1:00 p.m., Central Mexico time. This session will not define the pole position, but the order for the start in the sprint and you can see it in Fox Sports 3, Star +, Star Action and F1 TV, and here we leave you the link.

For him Saturday the second free practice takes place at 9:00 a.m. while the sprint race will be on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and this mini race will define the starting order and pole position, in addition to distributing points for the first three places. Both the activity on Friday and Saturday are broadcast live on Fox Sports 3, Star +, and F1 TV (goes the nut link).

The only good thing is the Sunday, with the race, which will start at 11:00. You can watch the race live on Star +, Star Action and F1TV (go by the link), while Fox Sports 3 will have the race deferred starting at 3:00 p.m.

Who are the favorites?

Mercedes has won three of the last five Grands Prix in Brazil, however, this year it can be given as a favorite to Red Bull, for its moment in the current season, and because Max Verstappen won the last edition, in 2019.

In this way, we are targeting Verstappen as the favorite and Lewis Hamilton as the second option. Be careful what Checo Pérez can do again, Valtteri Bottas to complement the podium and as surprises we must point to Lando Norris and especially Pierre Gasly, who already achieved a podium in 2019.