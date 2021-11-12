Schedules and where to see the F1 Brazilian GP

The F1 go back to Brazil, in what will be the Sao Paulo Grand Prix 2021, date 19 of 22 of the season, where Max verstappen will try to spin his third triumph.

The Dutch do well with Brazil. He won the race in 2019, the last held in the country after the 2020 cancellation due to the pandemic.

Also, to Lewis hamilton This circuit is going well for him, where he won in 2016 and 2018.

BRAZILIAN GP SCHEDULES:

– Practice 1: Friday, November 12 – 9:30 a.m.

– Qualification: Friday, November 12 – 1:00 p.m.

– Practice 2: Saturday, November 13 – 9:00 a.m.

– Sprint Race: Saturday, November 13 – 1:30 p.m.

– Career: Sunday, November 14 – 11:00 a.m.

TV CHANNELS TO WATCH THE RACE:

– F1 TV PRO.

– Fox Sports.

– Star Action.

The battle for P3 in the constructor standings has been epic @Charles_Leclerc on Ferrari v McLaren this weekend in Brazil –#BrazilGP – # F1 pic.twitter.com/sNGNUEjvTL – Formula 1 (@ F1) November 12, 2021

WHERE DOES IT RUN?

– Autodromo José Carlos Pace, better known as Interlagos.

HOW MUCH PUBLIC IS EXPECTED?

– About 170 thousand people over three days.

ald

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.