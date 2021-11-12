Schedule of the Opening 2022 would be modified by the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Contrary to what had been seen in the latest editions of the world Cup, the international joust leaves its summer period to be disputed in winter for Qatar 2022.

This change will cause a series of modifications in the calendars of the world leagues and the League MX will not be the exception.

Mikel Arriola, president of the local competition, reported that in the coming weeks the project for the special schedule of the Apertura 2022 will be presented to the FMF, which could even see the disappearance of the Repechage in order to facilitate the national and international selected in time And form.

“The calendar is going to be modified, we are reviewing ours so that in the assembly of the first fortnight of December we present to the owners and the Federation that calendar project. Most likely we will finish the second half of the year earlier so that the selections have their process prior to the World Cup has been assured, “detailed the top man of Liga MX in an interview with Fox Sports.

“We still do not know (if there will be a repechage), we have to review the results of this season. It does not necessarily influence whether or not you play Repechage, but it will be an issue that we are going to discuss,” Arriola said.