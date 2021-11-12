Scaloni still does not define if Lionel Messi will start with Argentina against Uruguay

The Albiceleste coach said that living with Leo is always easy, because he wants to play and he wants him to play.

Scaloni on Messi: “He always wants to play and I always want him to play”

The selector of Argentina, Lionel Scaloni, said this Thursday that Lionel messi, who was dragging muscle discomfort, is “well” and “available” for Friday’s game against Uruguay, but that the midfielder Leandro Paredes he is “ruled out” due to injury.

“Messi did differentiated training in the first days. On Wednesday he intensified a little more and, in principle, he is available. This afternoon we will make the last decision,” said Scaloni at a press conference in preparation for the resumption of the Conmebol qualifying rounds. to Qatar 2022.

“We have different variants. In principle, we think that Leo (Messi) is fine. The concern does not go through who would be, numerically we have plenty of players. That keeps us calm. Living with Leo is easy, he always wants to play and I always want him to play His attitude is a pride, “he added.

Paulo Dybala and Alejandro ‘el Papu’ Gómez are the variants that Scaloni handles in case Messi suffers from his injury. Ángel Correa, Joaquín Correa and Julián Álvarez are other players with possibilities of getting into the starting eleven.

The one who will be out is Leandro Paredes, who suffered a torn quadriceps in mid-October and has not played since.

“Paredes is ruled out for this game. We have alternatives that can do just as well as him. The rest of the team will be practically the same as the last game, but I can’t confirm it yet.” Most likely, Guido Rodríguez will play in his place.

If there are no surprises, Argentina’s formation against Uruguay will be with Emiliano Martínez in goal, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi and Marcos Acuña in defense, Rodrigo de Paul, Guido Rodriguez and Giovani Lo Celso in midfield and Ángel Di María, Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez as forwards.