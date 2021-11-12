Savage X Fenty Show, by Rihanna (2021) | Where to watch online

Has already reached Prime Video thefrom. The visual and auditory experience that the singer proposes is materialized in a program that also has great guest stars such as Travis Scott, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Cara Delevingne, Miguel, Bella Hadid, Normani or Willow Smith. Want? Continue reading.

Along the 3 chapters of 40 minutes, Rihanna will show her fans a combination of dance, music and live performances like never before. And you’re in luck, the third season of the show just premiered.

Where to see Savage X Fenty Show on-line?

All three episodes of Savage X Fenty Show, the last one released in 2021, is now available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The platform makes available to new subscribers a 30-day free trial.

Watch Savage X Fenty Show on-line

Synopsis of Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna presents Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (nominated for an Emmy Award), an immersive experience that combines fashion, dance and music with iconic architecture and unforgettable performances. With a stellar cast introducing the latest styles from Savage X Fenty, the show is a visually striking cultural extravaganza that redefines the concept of “sexy.”