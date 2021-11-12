Santos, Toluca and Puebla anticipate Cruz Azul and choose a date for reclassification

The position in the general table of positions did not help Cruz Azul: he will play in the reclassification on the only day that was available …

Although all eyes are on what will be the FIFA window in November with the matches of the Selection of Mexico against the United States and Canada, 12 local soccer clubs are already thinking about returning to activity as of the following weekend. Reclassification is right around the corner!

Blue Cross, for having finished eighth in the general standings, He will play the playoff game against Rayados de Monterrey as a local. It will be a one-off match at the Azteca Stadium and will be defined with shots from the penalty spot if equality persists on the scoreboard after regular time.

By punishment of the FMF, precisely because of the homophobic screams that were heard from the stands of the Colossus of Santa Úrsula in the duel against León, those led by Juan Reynoso will not have the support of the fans in this match which corresponds to the instance prior to the Liguilla del Opening 2021.

When will the match against Rayados be played?

For having finished higher in placements, Santos Laguna and Toluca earned the priority of choosing which day of the weekend they will use to host Atlético de San Luis and Pumas UNAM, respectively. And that is why, by decantation, it was known what day La Maquina would play in CDMX.

According to the information revealed by David Medrano for RECORD, the intention of those from Torreón is to play on Saturday, like Puebla against Chivas de Guadalajara. The Choriceros prefer to go on Sunday against the University and that is why Cruz Azul would receive Monterrey on the afternoon of November 21.